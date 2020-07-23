Official statement # 7: Tropical Storm Gonzalo becoming disorganized and weakens slightly

At 2:00 p.m. today, Thursday 23rd July, 2020, the centre of Tropical Storm Gonzalo was located near latitude 9.7 N, longitude 48.8 W or about 1370 km east of the Southern Windward Islands.

Over the last several hours, Tropical Storm Gonzalo has become less organized and has weakened slightly. Saharan dust around the system is inhibiting further development and intensification. Additionally, atmospheric conditions are also not very conducive for strengthening of the system at this time.

Gonzalo continues to move westward near 22 km/h but a west-north-westward motion with an increase in forward speed expected through the weekend. On the current forecast track, the centre of Gonzalo will approach the southern Windwards by Friday night and move across the islands Saturday evening. Please refer to Figure 1.

Gonzalo remains a very small Tropical Storm and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to only 35 km from the centre.

The TTMS will continue to closely monitor the system and will issue an update at 6:00 p.m. today or earlier if the situation warrants. As always, pay close attention to information being issued by the TTMS by visiting www.metoffice.gov.tt and following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

