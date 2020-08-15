Fri, 2020-08-14 17:18 | Corporate Commu... Trinidad & Tobago Meteorological Service

Synoptic Branch Telephone: 1-868-669-4392 ext 120/121 | Fax: 1-868-669-4727

Email: synop@metoffice.gov.tt | Website: www.metoffice.gov.tt

Date: Friday 14th August 2020 Issuance Time: 12:00 noon

OFFICIAL STATEMENT #4

TROPICAL STORM JOSEPHINE TO MOVE NORTH OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS

At 11:00 am today, Friday 14th August 2020, the centre of Tropical Storm Josephine was located near latitude 16.1 N, longitude 54.7 W or about 920 km east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands. Josephine’s intensity has decreased over the last 12 hours and the system is currently a weak Tropical Storm with maximum sustained winds are near 65 km/h.

Josephine continues to move toward the west-northwest at 26 km/h, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days, taking the centre of the system north of the Leeward Islands. Refer to Figure 1 for forecast track. There are currently no watches or warnings in effect regarding this storm.

On its projected track, this system is not expected to pose any direct threat to Trinidad and Tobago or Grenada and its dependencies.

This will be the final update to the Official Statements on Tropical Storm Josephine. The TTMS will continue monitoring TS Josephine as well as any other weather related phenomena that may affect Trinidad and Tobago and will issue any warranted alerts in a timely manner. As always, pay close attention to information being issued by the TTMS by visiting www.metoffice.gov.tt and following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Saide Shakeer Meteorologist III Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service