Official statement #3: Tropical Depression 11 becomes Tropical Storm Josephine

At 11:00 am today, Thursday 13th August 2020, the centre of Tropical Storm Josephine was located near latitude 13.7 N, longitude 49.2W or about 1565 km east-southeast of the Leeward Islands. The system is expected to strengthen during the next 48 hours.

The TS Josephine is moving toward the west-northwest at 24 km/h, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days. Refer to Figure 1 for forecast track. Maximum sustained winds are near 75 km/h with higher gusts.

**On its projected track, this system is not expected to pose any direct threat to Trinidad and Tobago or Grenada and its dependencies. **

The TTMS will continue monitoring TS Josephine and will issue an update at 12:00 noon tomorrow Friday 14th August 2020 or earlier if the situation warrants. As always, pay close attention to information being issued by the TTMS by visiting www.metoffice.gov.tt and following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Paula Wellington Meteorologist II Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service