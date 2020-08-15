Official statement #2: Tropical Depression Eleven continues moving westward

At 11:00 am today, Wednesday 12th August 2020, the centre of Tropical Depression Eleven was located near latitude 12.4 N, longitude 44.2W or about 2100 km east-southeast of the Leeward Islands. The system shows little organization over the last 12 hours but some strengthening is forecast later today.

The depression is moving toward the west at 22 km/h, however a west-northwestward motion at a similar forward speed is expected by tonight and to continue through the rest of the week. Refer to Figure 1 for forecast track. Maximum sustained winds are near 55 km/h with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

**On its projected track, this system is not expected to pose any direct threat to Trinidad and Tobago or Grenada and its dependencies. **

The TTMS will continue monitoring this depression and will issue an update at 12:00 noon tomorrow Thursday 13th August 2020 or earlier if the situation warrants. As always, pay close attention to information being issued by the TTMS by visiting www.metoffice.gov.tt and following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

To view the full TT MET Service Public Statement please click here.

Saide Shakeer Meteorologist III Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service