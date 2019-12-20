ODPM re-stocks disaster management units

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) continue to support the many families and individuals adversely affected by flooding in South Trinidad. On Wednesday 18th December 2019, the ODPM distributed additional relief items to the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government (MoRDLG)’s Disaster Management Units.

Ms Lila Khan, Disaster Management Coordinator of the Arima Borough Corporation, Disaster Management Unit, collected the additional relief items on behalf of the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government. These additional relief items were distributed to the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation; the Siparia Regional Corporation; the Princes Town Regional Corporation and the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation to support the communities adversely affected by flooding. These additional items will further support the Regional Corporations in their distribution of humanitarian relief and recovery efforts.

The ODPM continues to coordinate members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force to support the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government in the distribution of relief items and in conducting damage assessments. Together, these state agencies, private sector partners and volunteers are working to assist affected communities to return to a state of normalcy.