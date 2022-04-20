National Roundtables of Consultation of Venezuelan Indigenous Peoples 2021: Trinidad and Tobago

The Regional Protection Sector, in coordination with the national sectors in Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Colombia and the Working Group with Indigenous Peoples in Brazil, developed a strategy in 2021 to strengthen the response to protection risks faced by Venezuela's indigenous peoples in host countries.

In the case of Trinidad and Tobago, the National Roundtable was held between November 7 and 9, 2021 with delegates from the Warao indigenous community.