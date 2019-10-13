National Observance of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

Today, Sunday 13th October 2019, the world commemorates the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction. As such, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) of the Ministry of National Security, takes this opportunity to raise national awareness of the need for constant preparedness and vigilance to the occurrence of hazards and conditions, which have the potential to expose our society to disasters.

This year’s theme, “Reduce disaster damage to critical infrastructure and disruption of basic services”, emphasises the fourth of the seven targets of the Sendai Framework for global disaster risk reduction. Hence, the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction encourages individuals and societal groups to actively participate in identifying and reducing vulnerabilities, while developing the capacity to manage disasters at the national and community levels.

As a nation, our ability to continue after a disaster with as little distress as possible, depends on the preparedness of our citizens as well as the public and private sector managers of our critical infrastructure. While we have made strides in strengthening sectors such as finance, electricity, communications, public health, and the supply of water, more can be done by everyone - Disaster risk reduction is certainly everyone’s responsibility. In this regard, the ODPM will continue collaborating and working assiduously to improve national disaster resilience through preparation, prevention, response and relief initiatives.

As we join with the global community to commemorate the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, the ODPM takes this opportunity to thank the national community and our international partners for their support as we continue our efforts to build a national culture of preparedness and resilience.

