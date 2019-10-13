13 Oct 2019

National Observance of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

Report
from Government of Trinidad and Tobago
Published on 13 Oct 2019 View Original

Today, Sunday 13th October 2019, the world commemorates the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction. As such, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) of the Ministry of National Security, takes this opportunity to raise national awareness of the need for constant preparedness and vigilance to the occurrence of hazards and conditions, which have the potential to expose our society to disasters.

This year’s theme, “Reduce disaster damage to critical infrastructure and disruption of basic services”, emphasises the fourth of the seven targets of the Sendai Framework for global disaster risk reduction. Hence, the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction encourages individuals and societal groups to actively participate in identifying and reducing vulnerabilities, while developing the capacity to manage disasters at the national and community levels.

As a nation, our ability to continue after a disaster with as little distress as possible, depends on the preparedness of our citizens as well as the public and private sector managers of our critical infrastructure. While we have made strides in strengthening sectors such as finance, electricity, communications, public health, and the supply of water, more can be done by everyone - Disaster risk reduction is certainly everyone’s responsibility. In this regard, the ODPM will continue collaborating and working assiduously to improve national disaster resilience through preparation, prevention, response and relief initiatives.

As we join with the global community to commemorate the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, the ODPM takes this opportunity to thank the national community and our international partners for their support as we continue our efforts to build a national culture of preparedness and resilience.

ENDS

Issued by:
Public Information, Education and Community Outreach Unit
For further information, please call:
ODPM’s Customer Call Centre 800-6376/ 640-1285/ TEMA’s Hotline 211

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.