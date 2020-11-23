Ministry of National Security receives donation of Disaster Management Equipment from the United States of America

Port of Spain: Trinidad and Tobago’s strong bilateral relationship with the United States of America was further strengthened today, Tuesday November 10, 2020, when Minister of National Security, the Honourable Stuart R. Young M.P., received a donation of disaster management equipment from Ambassador of the United States of America to Trinidad and Tobago His Excellency Joseph N. Mondello.

Minister Young received two (2) Jeep Wrangler vehicles, ninety six (96) hand crank radios, eighteen (18) Samsung tablets with accessories and sixty (60) First Aid Kits to assist in Trinidad and Tobago’s national disaster response and recovery operations, at a handover ceremony held today at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) Alternative National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) in Mausica.

Delivering remarks at the handover ceremony, Minister Young expressed his gratitude to His Excellency Mondello for the provision of the equipment, stating that the items will complement Government’s efforts to strengthen disaster management systems in Trinidad and Tobago.

Both Minister Young and Ambassador Mondello stated that the donation of the equipment is demonstrative of the existing longstanding bilateral security cooperation and friendship between Trinidad and Tobago and the United States of America.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) Major General (Retired) Rodney Smart noted the importance of stakeholder collaboration in order to continuously strengthen Trinidad and Tobago’s resilience to disasters. He thanked the Embassy of the United States of America in Trinidad and Tobago for working with the ODPM to enhance national disaster management capabilities.

The two (2) Jeep Wrangler vehicles are specially outfitted with off-road capabilities and will serve to boost the capacity of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) to conduct field operations during emergency and disaster situations.

The ODPM will oversee the distribution of the eighteen (18) tablets to the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government’s Disaster Management Units. These devices will enhance the response by these Units to those affected by disasters, by bolstering communication and coordination at the national level.

Also in attendance at the handover ceremony were Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Senator the Honourable Kazim Hosein; Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Mr. Gary Joseph; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government Ms. Desdra Bascombe; and Chief, Military Liaison Office, U.S. Embassy to Trinidad and Tobago Colonel Claudia Carrizales.