Minister Kazim Hosein commends DMUs for preparedness efforts in Piparo

On Saturday September 21st, 2019, reports reached the Disaster Management Units of the Princes Town Regional Corporation and the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation of a possible volcanic eruption in Piparo.

Disaster Management Officials together with the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service (TTFS) provided first response intervention along with Municipal Police Constables attached to the Princes Town Regional Corporation. Following extensive seismic tests by the UWI Seismic Centre, the ODPM and Geoscientist, Xavier Moonan, it was determined that an eruption was imminent and residents should take precautionary measures to secure their lives and property.

On Sunday September 22nd 2019, Minister Kazim Hosein met with residents of Piparo in an effort to assure them that the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government would make every service available to the residents in their time of need. The Minister also met with the Solomon family whose house was severely affected by the increased geological activity. Since that time, officials of the Ministry have made repeated visits to the area. They have conducted relief assessments, liaised with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, (TTPS) and Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service (TTFS) to ensure that utilities remain intact. Additionally, Ministry representatives participated in community outreach meetings together with the ODPM, to ensure that information was relayed to the residents of Piparo in a timely and efficient manner.

The Disaster Management Unit of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation has supplied residents with an emergency evacuation plan, commenced Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training as of Saturday September 28th, 2019 at the Piparo Community Centre and will continue for the next two weeks. Evacuation maps will be posted throughout the community and announcement vehicles have already begun frequent passes through the community in an effort to emphasize disaster preparedness information to all residents.

The map outlines the evacuation route residents will take from Cipriani Trace and Pancho Trace (West) through the Piparo Road and back to the Guaracara-Tabaquite Road. The evacuation map will be posted in every street at the most strategic points.

Minister Hosein wishes to emphasize that the Ministry’s Disaster Management personnel are trained and equipped to provide emergency response to all crises. They are prepared and have created a rapport with residents which facilitates continuous dialogue. In addressing residents, Minister Hosein stated, “This Government remains committed to putting people first by ensuring that those impacted by disasters receive essential services on time. The Ministry through its DMUs are maintaining its presence in the community and will continue to do so. We want to assist you in every way possible.”

He further stated that the Ministry will continue to work with the ODPM, the Municipal Corporations, NGOs, residents and other stakeholders in order to create the best possible outcome and to avert any disaster.