Lesser Antilles, Trinidad and Tobago, The Caribbean - Tropical Cyclone GONZALO (GDACS, NOAA, Reliefweb, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 July 2020)

Tropical Cyclone GONZALO is moving west-northwest over the Atlantic Ocean toward the southern Windward Islands (southern Lesser Antilles), in particular toward Barbados, and the Grenadines, as well as toward Trinidad and Tobago. On 24 July, its centre was located offshore, approximately 1,160 km east-southeast of Grenada, and approximately 970 km east-southeast of Barbados, with maximum sustained wind of 95 km/h.

GONZALO is forecast to continue west-northwest toward the southern Windward Islands, and it is expected to approach the Grenadines on 26 July, with maximum sustained wind up to 145 km/h. Then it is forecast to move over the central Caribbean Sea on 26-28 July.

Heavy rain, strong wind, and storm surge are forecast over the Grenadines, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago on 25-26 July.