Hurricane Preparedness Guide

To support preparedness and mitigation activities across Trinidad and Tobago, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) has developed a Hurricane Preparedness eGuide.

The eGuide outlines the various actions persons should perform to be prepared before, during and after a Tropical Storm or Hurricane.

It is an excellent start in getting prepared for the 2018 Hurricane / Rainy Season.

You are responsible for planning to protect yourself, family, your staff, and facilities. The best defence against any hazard is being prepared.

Let’s Get Ready and Stay Ready!