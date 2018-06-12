12 Jun 2018

Hurricane Preparedness Guide

Report
from Government of Trinidad and Tobago
Published on 05 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (6.41 MB)

To support preparedness and mitigation activities across Trinidad and Tobago, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) has developed a Hurricane Preparedness eGuide.

The eGuide outlines the various actions persons should perform to be prepared before, during and after a Tropical Storm or Hurricane.

It is an excellent start in getting prepared for the 2018 Hurricane / Rainy Season.

You are responsible for planning to protect yourself, family, your staff, and facilities. The best defence against any hazard is being prepared.

Let’s Get Ready and Stay Ready!

