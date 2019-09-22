Greenvale mitigation systems continue to work well as Trinidad and Tobago prepares for Tropical Storm Karen

In light of the heavy rainfall experienced over the last few hours, the Managing Director and a team of HDC officials visited our Greenvale Park and Oropune Gardens housing communities.

At this time, water levels are sufficiently low and there was no over spilling in the Greenvale Park community. The HDC's Emergency Preparedness and Response Team stands ready to assist the first responses and other state agencies in the execution of their response efforts as they relate to HDC housing communities.