Flooding around Trinidad; Met office warns more bad weather over the next 24 hrs

There are reports of street flooding in the following areas due to the heavy rainfall;

PoS

Tunapuna

Morvant

San Juan

Chaguanas

Barrackpor

Toco

Oropune

Piarco

Macoya

St. Helena

The list will be updated as more information is gathered.

The Met Office has issued a bulletin warning that more inclement weather is expected over the next 24 hours.