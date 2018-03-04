04 Mar 2018

Flooding around Trinidad; Met office warns more bad weather over the next 24 hrs

from Government of Trinidad and Tobago
Published on 04 Mar 2018

There are reports of street flooding in the following areas due to the heavy rainfall;

  • PoS
  • Tunapuna
  • Morvant
  • San Juan
  • Chaguanas
  • Barrackpor
  • Toco
  • Oropune
  • Piarco
  • Macoya
  • St. Helena

The list will be updated as more information is gathered.

The Met Office has issued a bulletin warning that more inclement weather is expected over the next 24 hours.

