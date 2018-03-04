Flooding around Trinidad; Met office warns more bad weather over the next 24 hrs
from Government of Trinidad and Tobago
Published on 04 Mar 2018 — View Original
There are reports of street flooding in the following areas due to the heavy rainfall;
- PoS
- Tunapuna
- Morvant
- San Juan
- Chaguanas
- Barrackpor
- Toco
- Oropune
- Piarco
- Macoya
- St. Helena
The list will be updated as more information is gathered.
The Met Office has issued a bulletin warning that more inclement weather is expected over the next 24 hours.