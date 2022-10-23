Trinidad and Tobago

Event Briefing - Excess Rainfall - Covered Area Rainfall Event - Trinidad and Tobago - October 13 2022

INTRODUCTION

This event briefing describes the impact of rainfall in Trinidad and Tobago, which was associated with two Covered Area Rainfall Events (CAREs), one starting on 5 October and ending on 7 October 2022 for Trinidad, and other starting on 5 October and ending on 8 October 2022 for Tobago. The Rainfall Index Loss (RIL) for the CARE in Trinidad was above the attachment point of Trinidad and Tobago’s excess rainfall policy for Trinidad and a payout of USD$5,115,781.97 is due. IFor the CARE in Tobago, the Rainfall Index Loss (RIL) was above the attachment point of Trinidad and Tobago’s excess rainfall policy for Tobago and a payout of USD$726,932.36 is due. The total payout amount for Trinidad and Tobago is USD$5,842,714.33.

