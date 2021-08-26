Trinidad and Tobago
Did vaccine inequity lead to the second wave of COVID-19 infections in Trinidad and Tobago?
Attachments
Sandeep Bhupendra Maharaj, Samuel S Ramsewak, Darren Dookeram, Darleen Franco
Summary box
Small Island Developing State should not be reliant on single source supply chains. Subtle inequities can result in underserved health systems.
Vaccine inequity mirrors other sociopolitical global inequities.
Acquisition of vaccinations requires global diplomacy and multilateral negotiation.
Impaired vaccination rollout against COVID-19 can result in accelerated population health consequences.
It is possible that countries that are suboptimally vaccinated pose a threat to wealthy countries which are well vaccinated.