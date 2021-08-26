Trinidad and Tobago

Did vaccine inequity lead to the second wave of COVID-19 infections in Trinidad and Tobago?

Sandeep Bhupendra Maharaj, Samuel S Ramsewak, Darren Dookeram, Darleen Franco

Summary box

  • Small Island Developing State should not be reliant on single source supply chains. Subtle inequities can result in underserved health systems.

  • Vaccine inequity mirrors other sociopolitical global inequities.

  • Acquisition of vaccinations requires global diplomacy and multilateral negotiation.

  • Impaired vaccination rollout against COVID-19 can result in accelerated population health consequences.

  • It is possible that countries that are suboptimally vaccinated pose a threat to wealthy countries which are well vaccinated.

