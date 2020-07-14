Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General , 14 July 2020 - Trinidad and Tobago

(excerpt)

COVID-19/Trinidad and Tobago

And an update from our colleagues on the ground: In Trinidad and Tobago, which has 133 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 8 deaths due to the virus, the UN team, led by Resident Coordinator Marina Walter, is supporting the Government on the health and socioeconomic fronts.

The Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) has trained lab workers and has procured equipment to boost testing and treatment capacity. The UN Development Programme (UNDP) has helped the Ministry of Health to recruit new nurses and to secure medical equipment for intensive care units.

On the socioeconomic front, the Pan-American Health Organization and ILO [International Labour Organization] have provided workplace guidelines to local businesses. ILO also worked with organizations on creating safety nets to protect livelihoods. UNDP donated 600 home garden seed kits to local communities to help people grow food and earn additional income. And, focusing on young people, the UN team is working with civil society partners to curb misinformation and share verified COVID-19 facts.