Clean-up efforts continue in communities affected by flooding

Work continues in communities in Trinidad and Tobago which were affected by flooding.

Today, 25 September 2019 members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force are in Bamboo Settlement along with officers from the disaster management units (DMUs) of the Regional Corporation who are assisting with relief operations.

However, many communities in Bamboo Settlement are still inundated.

Reports indicate that flood waters are slowly receding as riverine water levels decrease. CEPEPP cleaning crews are assisting with clean-up efforts.

The Bamboo Settlement Government Primary School located on Jaffar Street remains open as a shelter. Yesterday, 24 September 2019 CEPEP cleaned-up the San Juan North Secondary School.

Affected residents are asked to contact the DMU of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation via the hotline 800 - TPRC (8772) for assistance.

DMU officers are conducting assessments so that relief can be brought to affected citizens as soon as possible.

Additionally, 10 Municipal Corporations came together to conduct damage assessments in San Juan/Laventille from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, 24 September 2019.

The Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein yesterday visited communities in the San Juan/ Laventille Regional Corporation which were among those most affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Karen.

This "all-of-corporations" approach pools resources for a quicker response time to the benefit of affected citizens.

DMU field officers from the following municipalities have been in the field: