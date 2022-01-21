WFP Pacific Situation Report: Tonga Volcanic Eruption - 21 January 2022

In Numbers

84,000 people affected (over 80 percent of the population)

20km-high ash cloud rose above the eruption

3 small islands have seen all, or almost all their houses destroyed

Highlights

• The WFP-led Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) is deploying critical communications equipment to bridge connectivity gaps.

• WFP stands ready to respond to further requests from the Government for support on logistics and food security

Situation Update

• The Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano erupted in the evening of 15 January causing a tsunami and ash fall in Tonga.

• About 99,000 people - almost the entire population - have been impacted by the eruption. The eruption was one of the biggest in the past 30 years, with satellite imagery indicating a 5km wide plume of ash, steam and gas rising into the air 20km above the volcano.

• The Government of Tonga declared a State of Emergency on 19 January. They indicated that communities’ top priority requests include: clean drinking water; fuel; and food.

• The Government of Tonga has commenced distribution of relief materials including water, food, tents, tarpaulins, hygiene and kitchen kits.

• The eruption disrupted international and domestic communications, severely damaging Tonga’s undersea communications cables. The damage is likely to take several weeks to repair, limiting communication within and from Tonga.

Satellite communications have been hampered by the dust cloud caused by the eruption.

• The airport has reopened and several flights from New Zealand and Australia landed carrying relief items. However as ash may still be falling, the situation is being monitored closely.

• All agricultural sectors have likely been impacted. The Tonga Food Security Cluster is currently conducting initial damage assessments. Crops, livestock, and fisheries are all likely affected. There is concern around the effect of ashfall on crops, saltwater intrusion and acid rain. Roughly 60-70 percent of livestock rearing families are estimated to have had livestock, grazing lan