WFP Pacific Country Brief April 2022

Food Security & Livelihoods

• The regional Pacific Food Security Cluster (rPFSC) coordinated activities to support knowledge sharing between members, at inter-cluster level and with the Global Cluster. The rPFSC has reviewed the capacity strengthening workplan to be implemented in the second half the year upon arrival of the incoming rPFSC coordinator.

• The rPFSC continued to reach out to active national and regional partners in Tonga to collect and collate information on food security, livelihoods, agriculture, and fisheries data to understand the overall situation and determine gaps to ensure a more informed and effective response. The rPFSC continues to provide updates as Tonga transitions from response to recovery activities.

• WFP together with the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) launched the official hand-over of Climate Risk Insurance pilot certificates for Fiji’s Department of Social Welfare (DSW) recipients to the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation (MWCPA). The launch signified the successful partnership between WFP Pacific and the Government of Fiji and identified potential entrypoints for scale-up and further discussions on technical capacity strengthening.

• The Pacific Regional Cash Working Group (PRCWG) conducted its fourth Community of Practice Meeting for Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) in Tonga. Key points of discussion included the rapid market assessment report, mapping of cash sites and 3Ws, and CVA partner activity planning.

• The PRCWG Response dashboard based on 3Ws of partners in January was presented at the first quarterly meeting. The dashboard acts as a visibility product as well as a decision support tool for partners. This and other tools and resources can be accessed on the PRCWG webpage here.