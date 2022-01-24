Update on NZDF support to Tonga: 24 January 2022

24 JANUARY, 2022 A Seasprite helicopter embarked aboard HMNZS Wellington in Nuku’alofa carried out a reconnaissance flight over Kau Island in preparation for possible future tasks.

Wellington remains refuelled and reprovisioned alongside HMNZS Aotearoa whose crew has continued with the task of providing fresh water for distribution to the people of Tonga.

Aotearoa has also fuelled a Tongan patrol boat.

HMNZS Canterbury remains en route to Tonga.

View the latest updates on the NZDF Tonga Response page here.