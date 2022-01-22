Update on NZDF support to Tonga: 22 January 2022

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has continued its efforts in support of the people of Tonga following last Saturday’s eruption and tsunami.

Today a second flight by a Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft delivered further humanitarian and disaster relief stores to Tonga. The aircraft was on the ground for two hours as the stores were unloaded in a strictly contactless process.

The Royal New Zealand Navy’s HMNZS Aotearoa, alongside in Nuku’alofa, has continued to offload much needed water supplies, for distribution. As well as delivering 250,000 litres of bulk water supplies, Aotearoa had filled two 185,000 litre tankers by the middle of the day.

HMNZS Canterbury left Devonport Naval Base in the early hours of Saturday and is expected in Tonga early next week. Canterbury is carrying stores including water and milk powder together with vehicles and construction equipment, in case they are required by the Tongan authorities.

The NZDF continues to co-ordinate with international partners in the response to the situation in Tonga.

