Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 7 for Tonga on Tropical Disturbance 06F

ISSUED FROM THE FUA'AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 01:00AM FRIDAY 08 FEBRUARY 2019 .

A TROPICAL CYCLONE ALERT REMAINS INFORCE FOR TONGA.

WARNINGS:

A STORM WARNING IS NOW INFORCE FOR TONGATAPU, 'EUA, TELE-KI-TONGA, TELE-KI-TOKELAU LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS BUT STILL REMAINS INFORCE FOR VAVA'U AND HA'APAI LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS.

A GALE WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR THE NIUAS.

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA.

A HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR THE NIUAS, VAVA'U AND HA'APAI COASTAL WATERS AND IS NOW INFORCE FOR TONGATAPU, 'EUA, TELE-KI-TONGA, TELE-KI-TOKELAU LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS.