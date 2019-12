Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 5 for Tonga on Tropical Cyclone Sarai (Category 2) issued from the Fua’amotu Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre at 08:00am Saturday 28 December 2019

TROPICAL CYCLONE ALERT

WARNINGS:

A STRONG WIND AND HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA LAND AREAS.

SITUATION:

TROPICAL CYCLONE “SARAI” (CATEGORY 2) WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 18.7 SOUTH, LONGITUDE 176.2 EAST OR ABOUT 230KM SOUTHWEST OF NADI, FIJI, 935KM WEST SOUTHWEST OF NIUAFO’OU, 1105KM WEST SOUTHWEST OF NIUATOPUTAPU, 1030KM WEST OF NEIAFU, VAVA’U, 995KM WEST OF PANGAI, HA’APAI, 935KM WEST NORTHTHWEST OF NUKU’ALOFA AND 970KM WEST NORTHWEST OF ‘OHONUA, ‘EUA AT 04:00AM THIS MORNING. TROPICAL CYCLONE “SARAI” IS NOW MOVING SOUTHEAST AT THE SPEED OF 10 KNOTS (20KM/HR). THE MAXIMUM WINDS NEAR THE CENTER IS ABOUT 55 KNOTS (110 KM/HR) WITH MOMENTARY GUST OF UP TO 65 KNOTS (130KM/HR). ON ITS CURRENT TRACK, TROPICAL CYCLONE “SARAI” IS EXPECTED TO LIE AT ABOUT 135KM WEST SOUTHWEST OF KADAVU, FIJI BY 1:00PM THIS AFTERNOON. MEANWHILE, AN ACTIVE TROUGH LIES SLOW MOVING OVER VAVA’U AND THE NIUAS. ASSOCIATED CLOUDS WITH OCCASIONAL RAIN AND STRONG WINDS WILL AFFECT THE GROUP TODAY.

FOR ALL OF TONGA:

MODERATE TO FRESH EAST TO NORTH-EAST WINDS 15-20 KNOTS (30-40KM/HR), RISING UP TO STRONG WINDS AT TIMES 25-30KNOTS (50-60KM/HR).

MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH OCCASIONAL RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS.

MODERATE TO ROUGH SEAS (UP TO 3 METERS). A MODERATE TO HEAVY EASTERLY SWELL (3 TO 4 METERS).

MARINERS OF SMALL FISHING BOATS ARE HEREBY ADVISED NOT TO GO OUT TO THE SEA FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

POOR VISIBILITY IN THE AREAS OF HEAVY RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS.

TIDE PREDICTION

HIGH TIDE: 09:10AM (THIS MORNING)

LOW TIDE: 03:05PM (THIS AFTERNOON)

THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 08:00AM WAS 1011.6 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 93%. THIS NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON TROPICAL CYCLONE SARAI FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 02:00PM THIS AFTERNOON.