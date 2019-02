Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 4 for Tonga on Tropical Disturbance 08F

ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 01:00PM MONDAY 11 FEBRUARY 2019 TONGAN

TROPICAL CYCLONE ALERT REMAINS INFORCE FOR TONGA.

WARNINGS FOR LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS:

A GALE WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR THE NIUAS, VAVA’U, HA’APAI AND NOW INFORCE FOR TONGATAPU, ‘EUA, TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY RAIN AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA.

A HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

SITUATION:

TROPICAL DEPRESSION TD08F WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 17.6 SOUTH, LONGITUDE 177.2 WEST OR 335KM WEST OF VAVA’U AT 12:00PM MIDDAY TODAY. THIS SYSTEM IS MOVING SOUTH SOUTHEAST AT THE SPEED OF 10 KNOTS (18KM/HR). THE POTENTIAL FOR THIS SYSTEM TO DEVELOP INTO A TROPICAL CYCLONE IS LOW. ON ITS CURRENT TRACK, TD08F IS EXPECTED TO LIE AT ABOUT 320KM WEST OF VAVA’U AT 3:00PM, 270KM WEST OF HA’APAI AT 9:00PM AND 200KM WEST NORTHWEST OF NUKU’ALOFA AT 3:00AM TOMORROW MORNING. MEANWHILE, A TROUGH OF LOW PRESSURE IS APPROACHING TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA FROM NORTHEAST. ASSOCIATED CLOUDS, HEAVY RAIN AND STRONG TO GALE FORCE WINDS IS EXPECTED TO AFFECT THE GROUP.

FOR THE NIUAS:

NORTH TO NORTHWEST WINDS 20-25 KNOTS (37-47KM/HR), WITH MOMENTARY GUST UP TO 30-40 KNOTS (57-74KM/HR).

MOSTLY CLOUDY AND OVERCAST WITH OCCASIONAL RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS.

ROUGH TO VERY ROUGH SEAS. A HEAVY DAMAGING NORTHERLY SWELL.

POSSIBLE FLASH FLOOD AND SEA FLOODING IN LOW LYING AREAS.FOR HA’APAI AND VAVA’U:NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS 20-25 KNOTS (37-47KM/HR), WITH MOMENTARY GUST UP TO 30-40 KNOTS (57-74KM/HR).

MOSTLY CLOUDY AND OVERCAST WITH OCCASIONAL RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS.

ROUGH TO VERY ROUGH SEAS. A HEAVY DAMAGING NORTHERLY SWELL.

POSSIBLE FLASH FLOOD AND SEA FLOODING IN LOW LYING AREAS.FOR TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA:

EAST TO NORTHEAST WINDS 20-25 KNOTS (37-47 KM/HR), INCREASING UP TO 30-40 KNOTS (57-74KM/HR).

CLOUDY WITH OCCASSIONAL SHOWERS, POSSIBLY HEAVY AT TIMES.

ROUGH TO VERY ROUGH SEAS. A HEAVY DAMAGING NORTHERLY SWELL.

POSSIBLE FLASH FLOOD AND SEA FLOODING IN LOW LYING AREAS.

TIDE PREDICTION

LOW TIDE : 06:15PM

HIGH TIDE : 12:15AM (TOMORROW MORNING)

THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 01:00PM WAS 1004.6 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 94%.

THE NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON TROPICAL DEPRESSION 08F FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED AT ABOUT 07:00PM THIS EVENING.

