TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY NUMBER 30 FOR TONGA ON TROPICAL CYCLONE SARAI (CATEGORY 1)

ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 06:00AM WEDNESDAY 01 JANUARY 2020

TONGAN

WARNINGS FOR LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS:

A GALE WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR VAVA’U, HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS AND FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS.

A STRONG WIND WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR THE NIUAS LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS.

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR VAVA’U, HA’APAI, TONGATAPU, ‘EUA, TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS.

SITUATION:

A TROPICAL CYCLONE “SARAI” CATEGORY 1 SYSTEM AND WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 20.3 SOUTH, LONGITUDE 172.0 WEST OR ABOUT, 250KM EAST SOUTHEAST OF PANGAI, HA’APAI, 340KM EAST NORTHEAST OF NUKU’ALOFA AND ‘EUA, 275KM SOUTHEAST OF NEIAFU, VAVA’U, 520KM SOUTH SOUTHEAST OF THE NIUATOPUTAPU AND 650KM SOUTHEAST NIUAFO’OU AT 04:00AM THIS MORNING. TROPICAL CYCLONE “SARAI” IS STILL MOVING EAST AT THE SPEED OF 10 KNOTS (20KM/HR). THE MAXIMUM WINDS NEAR ITS CENTER IS ABOUT 35 KNOTS (70 KM/HR). ON ITS CURRENT TRACK, TROPICAL CYCLONE “SARAI” IS EXPECTED TO LIE AT ABOUT 355KM EAST SOUTHEAST OF NEIAFU, VAVA’U AT 10:00AM THIS MORNING. STRONG TO GALE FORCE WINDS MAY STILL AFFECT THE GROUP TODAY.

FOR TONGATAPU, ‘EUA, TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU:

FRESH TO STRONG EAST TO SOUTHEAST WINDS 20-30 KNOTS (40-60KM/HR), RISING UP TO GALE FORCE WINDS AT TIMES 35-40 KNOTS (70-80KM/HR). MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH OCCASIONAL SHOWERS. ROUGH TO VERY ROUGH SEAS (UP TO 4 METERS). A HEAVY DAMAGING SOUTHWESTERLY SWELL (4 TO 6 METERS). MARINERS OF SMALL FISHING BOATS FOR TONGATAPU, ‘EUA, TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS ARE HEREBY ADVISED NOT TO GO OUT TO SEA.FOR HA’APAI AND VAVA’U:

FRESH TO STRONG WEST TO SOUTHWEST WINDS 20-30 KNOTS (40-60KM/HR), RISING UP TO GALE FORCE WINDS AT TIMES 35-40 KNOTS (70-80KM/HR). MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH OCCASIONAL SHOWERS.

ROUGH TO VERY ROUGH SEAS (UP TO 4 METERS). A HEAVY DAMAGING NORTHEASTERLY SWELL (4 TO 6 METERS).

MARINERS OF SMALL FISHING BOATS FOR HA’APAI AND VAVA’U COASTAL WATERS ARE HEREBY ADVISED NOT TO GO OUT TO SEA.FOR THE NIUAS:

MODERATE TO FRESH WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS 15-20 KNOTS (30-40KM/HR), RISING UP TO STRONG WINDS AT TIMES 25-30KNOTS (50-60KM/HR). MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH OCCASIONAL SHOWERS.

MODERATE TO ROUGH SEAS (UP TO 3 METERS). A MODERATE TO HEAVY EASTERLY SWELL (3 TO 4 METERS).

MARINERS OF SMALL FISHING BOATS FOR THE NIUAS COASTAL WATERS ARE HEREBY ADVISED NOT TO GO OUT TO SEA.

TIDE PREDICTION

HIGH TIDE : 12:15PM (THIS AFTERNOON)

LOW TIDE : 06:15PM (THIS EVENING)

THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 06:00AM WAS 1004.2 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 94%. THE NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING FOR SARAI FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 09:00AM THIS MORNING.