Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 24 for Tonga on Tropical Cyclone Sarai (Category 1) issued from the Fua’amotu Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre at 12:00pm Tuesday 31 December 2019

FOR TONGATAPU, ‘EUA, TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU:

FRESH TO STRONG EAST TO NORTHEAST WINDS 20-30 KNOTS (40-60KM/HR), RISING UP TO GALE FORCE WINDS AT TIMES 35-45 KNOTS (70-90KM/HR). OVERCAST WITH OCCASIONAL RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. ROUGH TO VERY ROUGH SEAS (UP TO 4 METERS). A HEAVY DAMAGING SOUTHWESTERLY SWELL (4 TO 6 METERS). MARINERS OF SMALL FISHING BOATS FOR TONGATAPU, ‘EUA, TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS ARE HEREBY ADVISED NOT TO GO OUT TO SEA. POOR VISIBILITY IN AREAS OF HEAVY RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS.FOR HA’APAI AND VAVA’U: FRESH TO STRONG NORTH TO NORTHWEST WINDS 20-30 KNOTS (40-60KM/HR), RISING UP TO GALE FORCE WINDS AT TIMES 35-45 KNOTS (70-90KM/HR).

MOSTLY CLOUDY AND OVERCAST WITH OCCASIONAL RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS.

ROUGH TO VERY ROUGH SEAS (UP TO 4 METERS). A HEAVY DAMAGING NORTHEASTERLY SWELL (4 TO 6 METERS).

MARINERS OF SMALL FISHING BOATS FOR HA’APAI AND VAVA’U COASTAL WATERS ARE HEREBY ADVISED NOT TO GO OUT TO SEA. POOR VISIBILITY IN AREAS OF HEAVY RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS.FOR THE NIUAS: MODERATE TO FRESH WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS 15-20 KNOTS (30-40KM/HR), RISING UP TO STRONG WINDS AT TIMES 25-30KNOTS (50-60KM/HR).

MOSTLY CLOUDY AND OVERCAST WITH OCCASIONAL RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS.

MODERATE TO ROUGH SEAS (UP TO 3 METERS). A MODERATE TO HEAVY EASTERLY SWELL (3 TO 4 METERS).

MARINERS OF SMALL FISHING BOATS FOR THE NIUAS COASTAL WATERS ARE HEREBY ADVISED NOT TO GO OUT TO SEA.

POOR VISIBILITY IN AREAS OF HEAVY RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS.