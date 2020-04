Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 18 for Tonga on Severe Tropical Cyclone Harold (Category 4)

ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 02:00PM THURSDAY 09 APRIL 2020

TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING

WARNINGS:

A STORM WARNING PREVIOUSLY INFORCE FOR TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS IS NOW CANCELLED.

A GALE WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR VAVA’U, HA’APAI, TELE-KI-TONGA, TELE-KI-TOKELAU AND IS NOW INFORCE FOR TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS.

A STRONG WIND WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR THE NIUAS LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL AND SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

AN EXTREME HIGH TIDE REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS UNTIL SATURDAY.

SITUATION:

SEVERE TROPICAL CYCLONE “HAROLD” (CATEGORY 4) WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 23.0 SOUTH, LONGITUDE 173.2 WEST OR ABOUT 255KM SOUTHEAST OF ‘EUA, 295KM SOUTHEAST OF NUKU’ALOFA, AT 1:00PM THIS AFTERNOON. SEVERE TROPICAL CYCLONE “HAROLD” IS MOVING SOUTH-EAST AT THE SPEED OF 25 KNOTS (50KM/HRS). THE MAXIMUM WINDS NEAR THE CENTER IS ABOUT 100 KNOTS (200KM/HR) WITH MOMENTARY GUSTS OF UP TO 140 KNOTS (260KM/HRS). ON ITS CURRENT TRACK, SEVERE TROPICAL CYCLONE “HAROLD” IS EXPECTED TO LIE AT ABOUT 625KM SOUTHEAST OF NUKU’ALOFA, 585KM SOUTHEAST OF ‘OHONUA, ‘EUA AT ABOUT 07:00PM THIS EVENING.

FOR TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA:

*WEST TO SOUTHWEST WINDS 25-30 KNOTS (50-60KM/HR), WITH MOMENTARY GUSTS OF GALE FORCE WINDS UP TO 35-40 KNOTS (70-80KM/HR) AT TIMES. MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH OCCASIONAL SHOWERS. HIGH TO VERY HIGH SEAS (6-10 METERS). A HEAVY DAMAGING WESTERLY SWELL (UP TO 6 METERS). EXPECT FLOODING IN LOW LYING AND COASTAL AREAS DUE TO SEA FLOODING AND STORM SURGE.

FOR VAVA’U AND HA’APAI:

NORTH TO NORTHWEST WINDS 25-30 KNOTS (50-60KM/HR), RISING UP TO GALE FORCE WINDS OF 35-40 KNOTS (70-80KM/HR) AT TIMES.

MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH OCCASIONAL SHOWERS.

VERY ROUGH TO HIGH SEAS (4-6 METERS). A HEAVY DAMAGING NORTHWESTERLY SWELL (UP TO 6 METERS)

EXPECT FLOODING IN LOW LYING AND COASTAL AREAS DUE TO SEA FLOODING AND STORM SURGE.

FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU:

EAST TO SOUTHEAST WINDS 25-30 KNOTS (50-60KM/HR), INCREASING TO GALE FORCE WINDS 35-40 KNOTS (70-80 KM/HR) AT TIMES..

CLOUDY PERIODS WITH SOME SCATTERED SHOWERS. VERY ROUGH TO HIGH SEAS (4-6 METERS). A HEAVY DAMAGING NORTHWESTERLY SWELL (UP TO 5 METERS).

FOR THE NIUAS:

NORTH TO NORTHWEST WINDS 15-20 KNOTS (30-40KM/HR). RISING UP TO 25 – 30 KNOTS (50 – 60KM/HR) AT TIMES.

CLOUDY PERIODS WITH POSSIBLE HEAVY OCCASIONAL SHOWERS.

ROUGH TO VERY ROUGH SEAS (UP TO 4 METERS). A HEAVY DAMAGING NORTHWESTERLY SWELL (4 METERS) ESPECIALLY VAVA’U COASTAL WATERS.

EXPECT FLOODING IN LOW LYING AND COASTAL AREAS DUE TO SEA FLOODING AND STORM SURGE.

TIDE PREDICTION

LOW TIDE : 02:30PM (THIS AFTERNOON)

EXTREME HIGH TIDE : 08:45PM (TONIGHT)

THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 02:00PM WAS 1003.3 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 87%. THE NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON SEVERE TROPICAL CYCLONE HAROLD FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 04:00PM TODAY.

FCD: LF/TTK/VF/SP/PK/STP/FV/=

CRS: ST/=