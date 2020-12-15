Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 17 for Tonga on Tropical Cyclone Zazu (Category 1) (7:10PM, 15 December 2020)

TONGAN

TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY NUMBER 17 FOR TONGA ON TROPICAL CYCLONE ZAZU (CATEGORY 1)

ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 07:00PM TUESDAY 15 DECEMBER 2020

TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING

WARNINGS:

A STORM FORCE WIND WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR VAVA’U AND HA’APAI LAND AND COASTAL WATERS.

A GALE WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA LAND AND COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR VAVA’U, HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA COASTAL WATERS.

A STRONG WIND WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR THE NIUAS LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS , TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR THE NIUAS, VAVA’U AND HA’APAI LAND AREAS

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

AN EXTREME HIGH TIDE ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL AREAS.

SITUATION:

Tropical Cyclone “Zazu” Category 1 was located at about Latitude 19.0° South, Longitude 178.3° West or about 45KM Southeast of Neiafu Vava’u, 105KM Northeast of Pangai Ha’apai, 275KM Northeast of Nuku’alofa, 290KM Northeast of ‘Eua, 340KM South of Niuatoputapu or 430KM Southeast of Niuafo’ou at 4:00pm this afternoon. This system is moving Southeast at about 10 knots (20km/hr). On its current track, Tropical Cyclone “ZAZU” is expected to lie at about 120KM Southeast of Neiafu Vava’u or 135KM Northeast of Muitoa Ha’apai at 10:00pm tonight. Associated strong, gale and destructive storm force winds, cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms with very rough to high seas will affect whole of the group today.

FOR VAVA’U:

Southwest gale force winds 35-45knots(70-90km/hr), with momentary gusts of up to destructive storm force winds 50-60 knots (100-120 km/hr). Cloudy and overcast with heavy occasional rain and thunderstorms. Very rough to high seas (up to 6-8 metres). A heavy damaging Easterly swell (up to 4 metres).

FOR HA’APAI:

Southeast gale force winds 35-45knots(70-90km/hr), with momentary gusts of up to destructive storm force winds 50-60 knots (100-120 km/hr). Cloudy and overcast with heavy occasional rain and thunderstorms. Very rough to high seas (up to 6-8 metres). A heavy damaging Easterly swell (up to 4 metres).

FOR TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA:

Fresh to strong Southeast winds 20-30knots (40-60km/hr), with momentary gusts of up to gale force winds 35-45 knots (70-90 km/hr). Cloudy with occasional rain, heavy at times. Rough to very rough seas (up to 4 metres). A heavy damaging Easterly swell (up to 4 metres).

FOR THE NIUAS:

Moderate to Fresh West to Northwest winds 15-25knots (30-50km/hr). Become strong at times up to 30knots (60km/hr). Cloudy with heavy occasional rain especially Niuatoputapu. Moderate to rough seas (up to 3 meters). A moderate Southeasterly Swell (up to 3 metres).

FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS:

East to Southeast winds 15-25knots(30-50km/hr), rising up to 30 knots(60km/hr) at times. Rough seas (up to 3.5 metres). A moderate Easterly swell (up to 3 metres).

TIDE PREDICTION FOR NUKU’ALOFA

HIGH TIDE : 07:50PM

LOW TIDE : 02:25PM (EARLY TOMORROW MORNING)

THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 07:00PM WAS 1004.8 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 91%. THE NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON TROPICAL CYCLONE “ZAZU” FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 10:00PM TONIGHT.

