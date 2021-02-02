Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 16 for Tonga on Tropical Cyclone Ana (Category 1), 2 Feb 2021

ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 05:00AM TUESDAY 02 FEBRUARY 2021

TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING FOR TONGA

WARNINGS:

A STORM WARNING REMAINS IN FORCE FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU AND THE SURROUNDING COASTAL WATERS.

A GALE WARNING REMAINS IN FORCE FOR HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS.

A STRONG WIND WARNING REMAINS IN FORCE FOR THE NIUAS AND VAVA’U LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL AND SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN FORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN FORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA LAND AREAS.

SITUATION:

Tropical Cyclone ANA (Category 1) was located at latitude 23.3 South and longitude 179.0 West or about 470KM West Southwest of Nuku’alofa, 475km West Southwest of ‘Eua, 625km Southwest of Pangai Ha’apai, 745KM Southwest of Neiafu Vava’u, 940KM South Southwest of Niuafo’ou, 995KM South Southwest of Niuatoputapu at 4:00am this morning. Tropical Cyclone Ana (Cat 1) is moving South Southeast at about 10 knots (20km/hr). The maximum winds near its center is about 45 knots (90km/hr) with momentary gust of up to 60 knots (120km/hr). On its current track, Tropical Cyclone ANA is expected to lie at about 475km Southwest of Nuku’alofa at 7:00am this morning. It will bring destructive storm force winds to Tele-ki-Tonga and Tele-ki-Tokelau and damaging gale force winds over Ha’apai, Tongatapu and ‘Eua at times. Associated strong winds, cloudy conditions with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorm continues to affect Tonga.

FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS:

East to Southeast winds 25-35 knots (50-70 km/hr) rising up to 45knots (90km/hr) at times with a momentary gust up to storm force wind 50-60 knots (100-120km/hr). Very rough to high seas (up to 6-9 meters). A heavy damaging Northwesterly swell (up to 4-6 meters).

FOR HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA:

North to Northwest winds 20-25 knots (40-50 km/hr) with momentary gust up to 35-40 knots (70-80km/hr) at times. Cloudy and overcast with occasional rain, heavy at times that will cause flash flood in low lying areas. Moderate to rough seas (up to 3-4 meters) then become very rough by tonight (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy damaging Northwesterly swell (up to 4 meters). Poor visibility in areas of heavy rain.

FOR THE NIUAS AND VAVA’U:

North to Northeast winds 15-20 knots (30-40 km/hr), rising up to 25-30 knots (50 – 60km/hr) at times. Cloudy and overcast at times with developing occasional rain, heavy at times that will cause flash flood in low lying areas. Moderate to rough seas (up to 3-4 meters). A heavy damaging Northwesterly swell (up to 4 meters). Poor visibility in areas of heavy rain.

TIDE PREDICTION FOR NUKU’ALOFA

LOW TIDE : 04:00AM (EARLY TOMORROW MORNING)

HIGH TIDE : 10:15AM (TOMORROW MORNING)

THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 05:00AM WAS 1002.6 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 98%. THE NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON TROPICAL CYCLONE ANA (CATEGORY 1) FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 08:00AM THIS MORNING.

