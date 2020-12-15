Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 14 for Tonga on Tropical Cyclone Zazu (Category 1) (10:24AM, 15 December 2020)

TONGAN

ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 10:00AM TUESDAY 15 DECEMBER 2020

TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING

WARNINGS:

A STORM FORCE WIND WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR VAVA’U AND HA’APAI LAND AND COASTAL WATERS.

A GALE WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA LAND AND COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR VAVA’U, HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA COASTAL WATERS.

A STRONG WIND WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR THE NIUAS LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS , TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR THE NIUAS, VAVA’U AND HA’APAI LAND AREAS

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

AN EXTREME HIGH TIDE ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL AREAS.

SITUATION:

Tropical Cyclone “Zazu” Category 1 was located at about Latitude 18.8° South, Longitude 174.2° West or about 30KM West Southwest of Neiafu Vava’u, 45KM East of Late, 70KM South of Fonualei, 110KM North of Pangai Ha’apai, 320KM South of Niuatoputapu, 390KM South Southeast of Niuafo’ou, 275KM North-Northeast of Nuku’alofa and 300KM North Northeast of ‘Eua at 7:00am this morning. This system is moving South Southeast at about 4 knots (8km/hr). On its current track, Tropical Cyclone “ZAZU” is expected to lie at about 60KM South of Neiafu Vava’u or 70KM Northeast of Muitoa Ha’apai at 3:00pm this afternoon. Associated strong, gale and destructive storm force winds, cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms with very rough to high seas will affect whole of the group today.

FOR VAVA’U:

Gale North to Northwest winds 35-45knots(70-90km/hr), with momentary gusts of up to destructive storm force winds 50-60 knots (100-120 km/hr). Cloudy and overcast with heavy occasional rain and thunderstorms. Very rough to high seas (up to 6-8 metres). A heavy damaging Easterly swell (up to 4 metres).FOR HA’APAI: Gale East to Northeast winds 35-45knots(70-90km/hr), with momentary gusts of up to destructive storm force winds 50-55 knots (100-110 km/hr). Cloudy and overcast with heavy occasional rain and thunderstorms. Very rough to high seas (up to 6-8 metres). A heavy damaging Easterly swell (up to 4 metres).

FOR TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA:

Fresh to strong East to Southeast winds 20-30knots (40-60km/hr), with momentary gusts of up to gale force winds 35-45 knots (70-90 km/hr). Cloudy with occasional rain, heavy at times. Rough to very rough seas (up to 4 metres). A heavy damaging Easterly swell (up to 4 metres).

FOR THE NIUAS:

Moderate to Fresh West to Northwest winds 15-25knots (30-50km/hr). Become strong at times up to 30knots (60km/hr). Cloudy with heavy occasional rain especially Niuatoputapu. Moderate to rough seas (up to 3 meters). A moderate Southeasterly Swell (up to 3 metres).

FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS:

East to Southeast winds 15-25knots(30-50km/hr), rising up to 30-35knots(60-70km/hr) at times. Rough seas (up to 3.5 metres). A moderate Easterly swell (up to 3 metres).

TIDE PREDICTION FOR NUKU’ALOFA

LOW TIDE : 01:40PM

HIGH TIDE : 07:50PM

THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 10:00AM WAS 1006.8 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 82%. THE NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON TROPICAL CYCLONE “ZAZU” FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 10:00AM THIS MORNING.