Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 12 for Tonga on Tropical Cyclone 09F (Category 1), 10 Feb 2021

ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 3:00PM WEDNESDAY 10 FEBRUARY 2021

TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING

WARNINGS:

A GALE WARNING REMAINS IN FORCE FOR HA’APAI, TONGATAPU, ‘EUA, TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS.

A STRONG WIND WARNING REMAINS IN FORCE FOR ALL OF VAVA’U AND NIUAS LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS.

THE HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL WARNING REMAINS IN FORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY REMAIN IN FORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA LAND AREAS.

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN FORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

SITUATION:

Tropical Cyclone 09F (Category 1) was located at about 25.5° South, 177.5° West or about 535km Southwest of ‘Eua, 550KM Southwest Nuku’alofa, 720KM Southwest of Pangai Ha’apai, 850KM Southwest of Neiafu Vava’u at 2:00pm this afternoon. The system is moving South Southwest at a speed of 18knots (36km/hr). The maximum winds near its center is about 35-40 knots (70-80km/hr) with momentary gusts up to 50knots (100km/hr). On its current track, Tropical Cyclone 09F is expected to lie at about 655km South Southwest of Nuku’alofa at 6:00pm this afternoon. Associated strong to damaging gale force winds, cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain continues to affect the group by today.

FOR HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA:

North to Northwesterly winds 25-30 knots (50-60km/hr), with momentary gust up to gale force winds 35-40 knots (70-80km/hr).

Mostly cloudy with occasional rain, heavy at times that will cause flash flood in low lying areas.

Rough to very rough seas (up to 3-5 meters). A heavy damaging Northerly swell (up to 4 meters).

Poor visibility in area of heavy rain.

FOR THE NIUAS AND VAVA’U:

North to Northwesterly winds 20-25 knots (40-50km/hr), rising up to 30knots (60km/hr).

Mostly cloudy with occasional rain, heavy at times that will cause flash flood in low lying areas.

Rough seas (up to 3.5 meters). A moderate to heavy damaging Northerly swell (up to 3-4 meters). Poor visibility in area of heavy rain.

FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS:

South to Southwesterly winds 25-30 knots (50-60km/hr) with momentary gust up to gale force winds 40-45 knots (80-90 km/hr).

Rough to Very rough seas (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy damaging Northerly swell (up to 5 meters).

TIDE PREDICTION FOR NUKU’ALOFA

HIGH TIDE : 06:30PM (THIS EVENING)

LOW TIDE : 01:00AM (EARLY TOMORROW MORNING)

THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 3:00PM WAS 1007.2 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 89%.THE NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON TROPICAL CYCLONE 09F (CATEGORY 1) FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 6:00PM THIS EVENING.

FCD: VF/VV/SV/ML/SIV/PT/=

CRS: FL/UV/=