Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 11 for Tonga on Tropical Cyclone Zazu (Category 1) (1:19AM, 15 December 2020)

TONGAN TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY NUMBER 11 FOR TONGA ON TROPICAL CYCLONE ZAZU (CATEGORY 1) ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 1:00AM TUESDAY 15 DECEMBER 2020

TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING

WARNINGS:

A STORM FORCE WIND WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR VAVA’U AND HA’APAI LAND AND COASTAL WATERS.

A GALE WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA LAND AND COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR VAVA’U, HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA COASTAL WATERS.

A STRONG WIND WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR THE NIUAS LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS , TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR THE NIUAS, VAVA’U AND HA’APAI LAND AREAS

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

AN EXTREME HIGH TIDE ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL AREAS.

SITUATION:

Tropical Cyclone “Zazu” Category 1 was located at about Latitude 18.4° South, Longitude 174.3° West or about 40KM South SouthWest of Fonualei, 40KM West Northwest of Neiafu Vava’u, 50KM Northeast of Late, 145KM North of Pangai Ha’apai, 290 KM South Southwest of Niuatoputapu, 350KM South Southeast of Niuafo’ou, 305KM North-Northeast of Nuku’alofa and 330KM North of ‘Eua at 12:00am midnight. This system is moving South Southwest at about 4 knots (8km/hr). On its current track, Tropical Cyclone “ZAZU” is expected to lie at about 35km West of Neiafu Vava’u at 4:00am this morning. Associated strong, gale and destructive storm force winds, cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms with very rough to high seas will affect whole of the group tonight.

FOR VAVA’U AND HA’APAI:

Gale East to Northeast winds 35-45knots(70-90km/hr), with momentary gusts of up to destructive storm force winds 50-63 knots (100-126 km/hr). Cloudy and overcast with heavy occasional rain and thunderstorms. Very rough to high seas (up to 6-8 metres). A heavy damaging Easterly swell (up to 4 metres).

FOR TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA:

Fresh to strong East to Southeast winds 20-30knots (40-60km/hr), with momentary gusts of up to gale force winds 35-45 knots (70-90 km/hr). Become cloudy with occasional showers, heavy at times. Rough to very rough seas (up to 4 metres). A heavy damaging Easterly swell (up to 4 metres).FOR THE NIUAS: Moderate to Fresh West to Northwest winds 15-25knots (30-50km/hr). Become strong at times up to 30knots (60km/hr).

Cloudy with heavy occasional rain especially Niuatoputapu. Moderate to rough seas (up to 3 meters). A moderate Southeasterly Swell (up to 3 metres).

FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS:

East to Southeast winds 15-25knots(30-50km/hr), rising up to 30-35knots(60-70km/hr) at times. Rough seas (up to 3.5 metres). A moderate Easterly swell (up to 3 metres).

TIDE PREDICTION

LOW TIDE : 01:30AM (Early Tomorrow morning)

HIGH TIDE : 07:45AM (Tomorrow morning)

THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 1:00AM WAS 1007.5 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 91%. THE NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON TROPICAL CYCLONE “ZAZU” FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 4:00AM THIS MORNING.

FCD: LF/VF/AA/NH/STP/= CRS: ST/TT/=