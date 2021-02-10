Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 11 for Tonga on Tropical Cyclone 09F (Category 1), 10 Feb 2021

ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 12:00PM WEDNESDAY 10 FEBRUARY 2021

TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING

WARNINGS:

A GALE WARNING REMAINS IN FORCE FOR HA’APAI, TONGATAPU, ‘EUA, TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS.

A STRONG WIND WARNING IS NOW IN FORCE FOR VAVA’U LAND AND COASTAL WATERS BUT STILL REMAINS IN FORCE FOR THE NIUAS LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS.

THE HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL WARNING REMAINS IN FORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY REMAIN IN FORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA LAND AREAS.

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN FORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

SITUATION:

Tropical Depression 09F is now upgraded into Tropical Cyclone 09F (Category 1) and it was located at about 24.5° South, 177.6° West or about 450km Southwest of ‘Eua, 460KM South Southwest Nuku’alofa, 630KM Southwest of Pangai Ha’apai, 760KM Southwest of Neiafu Vava’u at 11:00am this morning. The system is moving South Southeast at a speed of 18knots (36km/hr). The maximum winds near its center is about 35-40 knots (70-80km/hr) with momentary gusts up to 50knots (100km/hr). On its current track, Tropical Cyclone 09F is expected to lie at about 555km South Southwest of Nuku’alofa at 3:00pm this afternoon. Associated strong to damaging gale force winds, cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms continues to affect the group by today.

FOR HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA:

North to Northeasterly winds 25-30 knots (50-60km/hr), with momentary gust up to gale force winds 35-40 knots (70-80km/hr).

Mostly cloudy and overcast with occasional rain, heavy at times that will cause flash flood in low lying areas.

Rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy damaging Northerly swell (up to 5 meters).

Poor visibility in area of heavy rain.

FOR THE NIUAS AND VAVA’U:

North to Northwesterly winds 20-25 knots (40-50km/hr), rising up to 30knots (60km/hr).

Mostly cloudy and overcast with occasional rain, heavy at times that will cause flash flood in low lying areas.

Rough to very rough seas (up to 4 meters). A moderate to heavy damaging Northerly swell (up to 3-4 meters).

Poor visibility in area of heavy rain.

FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS:

South to Southwesterly winds 25-30 knots (50-60km/hr) with momentary gust up to gale force winds 40-45 knots (80-90 km/hr). Rough to Very rough seas (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy damaging Northerly swell (up to 5 meters).

TIDE PREDICTION FOR NUKU’ALOFA

LOW TIDE : 12:15PM (NOON)

HIGH TIDE : 06:30PM (THIS EVENING)

THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 12:00PM WAS 1007.5 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 94%.THE NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON TROPICAL CYCLONE 09F (CATEGORY 1) FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 03:00PM THIS AFTERNOON.

FCD: VF/VV/SV/ML/SIV/PT/=

CRS: FL/UV/=