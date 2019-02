Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 1 for Tonga on Tropical Depression 11F

ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 11:00AM MONDAY 25 FEBRUARY 2019

TONGAN

A TROPICAL CYCLONE ALERT IS NOW INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA.

WARNINGS:

A GALE WARNING IS NOW INFORCE FOR THE NIUAS AND VAVA’U LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS.

A GALE ALERT IS NOW INFORCE FOR HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORIES IS NOW INFORCE FOR THE NIUAS AND VAVA’U.

A HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL IS NOW INFORCE FOR THE NIUAS AND VAVA’U COASTAL WATERS.

SITUATION:

TROPICAL DEPRESSION TD11F WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 11.9 SOUTH, LONGITUDE 176.2 WEST OR 415KM NORTH OF NIUAFO’OU OR 520KM NORTH NORTH WEST OF NIUATOPUTAPU AT 10:00AM THIS MORNING. THIS SYSTEM IS SLOW MOVING BUT ITS EXPECTED TO MOVE SOUTH SOUTHEAST AT THE SPEED OF 10 KNOTS (18KM/HR). THE POTENTIAL FOR THE SYSTEM TO DEVELOP INTO A TROPICAL CYCLONE IS MODERATE TO HIGH IN THE NEXT 24 HOURS. ON ITS CURRENT TRACK, TD11F IS EXPECTED TO LIE AT ABOUT 105KM NORTH NORTHWEST OF NIUATOPUTAPU, 175KM EAST NORTHEAST OF NIUAFO’OU AT 01:00AM EARLY TOMORROW MORNING. A HEAVY RAIN AND STRONG TO GALE FORCE WINDS MAY AFFECT THE NIUAS AND VAVA’U.

FOR THE NIUAS AND VAVA’U:

EAST TO SOUTHEAST WINDS 15-20 KNOTS (27-37KM/HR), RISING UP TO 25-30 KNOTS (46-55KM/HR) AT TIMES.

MOSTLY CLOUDY AND OVERCAST WITH OCCASIONAL RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS.

MODERATE TO ROUGH SEAS. A HEAVY DAMAGING SOUTHEASTERLY SWELL.

POSSIBLE FLASH FLOOD AND SEA FLOODING IN LOW LYING AREAS DUE TO HEAVY RAIN AND HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL.FOR HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA:

EAST TO SOUTHEAST WINDS 10-15 KNOTS (18-27KM/HR) RISING UP TO 20 – 25 KNOT (37 – 46KM/HR) AT TIMES.

MAINLY FINE APART FROM CLOUDY PERIODS WITH POSSIBLE OCCASSIONAL SHOWERS.

MODERATE TO ROUGH SEAS. A HEAVY DAMAGING SOUTHEASTERLY SWELL.

POSSIBLE FLASH FLOOD AND SEA FLOODING IN LOW LYING AREAS.

TIDE PREDICTION

HIGH TIDE : 12:15PM

LOW TIDE : 06:40PM

THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 11:00AM WAS 1010.0 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 80%.

THIS NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON TROPICAL DEPRESSION 11F FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED AT 05:00PM THIS EVENING.

FCD: OF/VF/PK/TTK/SP/STP/JS= CRS: UV/FV/=