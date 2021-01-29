Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 09 for Tonga on Tropical Depression 06F (TD06F), 29 Jan 2021

ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 02:00PM FRIDAY 29 JANUARY 2021

WARNINGS:

A GALE WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS.

A STRONG WIND WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR THE NIUAS AND VAVA’U LAND AREAS AND TELE-KI-TONGA, TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA LAND AREAS.

A HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL AND SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

SITUATION:

Tropical Depression 06F has been downgraded into Low pressure system at 1:00pm this afternoon. It was located at about 23.2° South, 175.0° West or about 205KM South of ‘Eua, 235KM South of Nuku’alofa, 390KM South of Ha’apai, 525KM South of Vava’u at 1pm this afternoon. The low pressure system is expected to move Southeast and further away from the group this evening. Associated strong to gale force winds, cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms will affect the group by today.

FOR HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA:

North to Northwesterly winds 20-25 knots (40-50 km/hr), rising up to 30-40 knots (60-80 km/hr) at times this morning with momentary gust up to 45 knots (90km/hr) at times.

Cloudy and overcast with periods of heavy occasional rain and thunderstorms that will cause flash flood in low lying areas.

Rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy Northwesterly damaging swell (up to 4 meters). Poor visibility in areas of heavy rain.

FOR THE NIUAS AND VAVA’U:

Northwesterly winds 20-25 knots (40-50KM/HR), rising up to 30 knots (60KM/HR) at times.

Cloudy and overcast with heavy occasional rain and isolated thunderstorm that will cause flash flood in low lying areas.

Rough to very rough seas (up to 3-4 meters). A heavy Northwesterly damaging swell (up to 3-4 meters). Poor visibility in areas of heavy rain.

FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS:

East to Southeasterly winds 15-20 knots (30-40 km/hr), rising up to 25 knots (50km/hr) at times.

Rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy Northerly damaging swell (up to 4 meters). Poor visibility in areas of heavy rain.

TIDE PREDICTION

HIGH TIDE : 08:05PM (THIS EVENING)

LOW TIDE : 02:30AM (EARLY TOMORROW MORNING)

THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 02:00PM WAS 1000.9 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 88%. THIS WILL BE THE FINAL TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON TROPICAL DEPRESSION 06F (TD06F) FOR TONGA. THE NEXT ROUTINE WEATHER BULLETIN WILL BE ISSUED AT 7:00PM THIS EVENING.