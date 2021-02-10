Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 08 for Tonga on Tropical Depression 09F (TD09F), 10 Feb 2021

ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 03:00AM WEDNESDAY 10 FEBRUARY 2021

TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING

WARNINGS:

A GALE WARNING REMAINS IN FORCE FOR VAVA’U, HA’APAI, TONGATAPU, ‘EUA, TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS.

A STRONG WIND WARNING REMAINS INFORCED FOR THE NIUAS LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL WARNING REMAINS IN FORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY REMAIN IN FORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA LAND AREAS.

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN FORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

SITUATION:

Tropical Depression 09F was located at about 22.2° South, 178.2° West or about 340KM West Southwest Nuku’alofa, 355KM West Southwest of ‘Eua, 485KM West Southwest of Pangai Ha’apai, 595KM Southwest of Neiafu Vava’u, 790KM South Southwest of Niuafo’ou, 840KM Southwest of Niuatoputapu at 02:00am this morning. TD09F is moving South Southeast at a speed of 10knots (20km/hr) and is expected to lie at about 375km Southwest of Nuku’alofa at 06:00am this morning. Associated strong to damaging gale force winds, cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms continues to affect the group by today.

FOR VAVA’U, HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA:

North to Northeasterly winds 25-30 knots (50-60km/hr), with momentary gust up to gale force winds 40-45 knots (80-90km/hr).

Mostly cloudy and overcast with occasional rain, heavy at times that will cause flash flood in low lying areas.

Rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy damaging Northerly swell (up to 5 meters).

Poor visibility in area of heavy rain.

FOR THE NIUAS:

North to Northwesterly winds 20-25 knots (40-50km/hr), rising up to 30knots (60km/hr).

Mostly cloudy and overcast with occasional rain, heavy at times that will cause flash flood in low lying areas.

Rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy damaging Northerly swell (up to 5 meters).

Poor visibility in area of heavy rain.

FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS:

East to Northeasterly winds 25-30 knots (50-60km/hr) with momentary gust up to gale force winds 40-45 knots (80-90 km/hr). Rough to Very rough seas (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy damaging Northerly swell (up to 5 meters).

TIDE PREDICTION FOR NUKU’ALOFA

HIGH TIDE : 06:25AM (THIS MORNING)

LOW TIDE : 12:15PM (NOON)

THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 03:00AM WAS 1004.8 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 87%.THE NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON TROPICAL DEPRESSION 09F (TD09F) FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 06:00AM THIS MORNING.

FCD: PK/SP/GV/AA/=

CRS: TT/FV/HT=