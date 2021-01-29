Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 08 for Tonga on Tropical Depression 06F (TD06F), 29 Jan 2021

ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 11:00AM FRIDAY 29 JANUARY 2021

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 06F (TD06F).

WARNINGS:

A GALE FORCE WIND WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR HA’APAI, TONGATAPU, ‘EUA, TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS.

A STRONG WIND WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR THE NIUAS AND VAVA’U LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA LAND AREAS.

A HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL AND SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

SITUATION:

Tropical Depression 06F was located at about 22.2° South, 175.9° West or about 140KM Southwest of ‘Eua, 145KM Southwest of Nuku’alofa, 315KM Southwest of Ha’apai, 445KM Southwest of Vava’u, 735KM South of the Niuas at 10am this morning. TD06F is expected to move Southeast about 10knots (20km/hr) to the West Southwest of Tongatapu and ‘Eua by this morning. Associated strong to gale force winds, cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms will affect the group by today.

FOR HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA:

North to Northwesterly winds 20-25 knots (40-50 km/hr), rising up to 30-40 knots (60-80 km/hr) at times this morning with momentary gust up to 45 knots (90km/hr) at times.

Cloudy and overcast with heavy occasional rain and thunderstorms that will cause flash flood in low lying areas.

Rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy Northwesterly damaging swell (up to 4 meters). Poor visibility in areas of heavy rain.

FOR THE NIUAS AND VAVA’U:

Northwesterly winds 20-25 knots (40-50KM/HR), rising up to 30 knots (60KM/HR) at times.

Cloudy and overcast with heavy occasional rain and isolated thunderstorm that will cause flash flood in low lying areas.

Rough to very rough seas (up to 4 meters). A heavy Northwesterly damaging swell (up to 4 meters). Poor visibility in areas of heavy rain.

FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS:

East to Southeasterly winds 20-25 knots (40-50 km/hr), rising up to 30-40 knots (60-80km/hr) at times with momentary gust up to 45 knots (90-km/hr) at times. Rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy Northerly damaging swell (up to 4 meters). Poor visibility in areas of heavy rain.

TIDE PREDICTION

LOW TIDE : 01:50PM

HIGH TIDE : 08:05PM

THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 11:00AM WAS 1000.9 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 96%. THE NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON TROPICAL DEPRESSION 06F (TD06F) FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 2:00PM THIS AFTERNOON.

FCD: FH/VF/FV/PK/TTK/ML/SIV/=

CRS: HT/=