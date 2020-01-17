Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 06 for Tonga on Tropical Cyclone “Tino” (Category 1)

Issued from the Fua’amotu Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre At 3:00pm Friday 17 January 2020

A Tropical Cyclone Warning remains inforce for all of Tonga.

Warnings: - A storm warning remain inforce for all of Tonga land areas and coastal waters.

- A heavy rain warning and flash flood advisory remain inforce for all of Tonga land areas.

- A heavy damaging swell and small craft advisory remains inforce for all coastal waterss.

Situation:

Tropical Cyclone “Tino” (Category 1) was located near latitude 14.7 south, longitude 178.4 east or about, 650km west of Niuafo’ou, 850km west of Niuatoputapu, 925km west northwest of Neiafu, Vava’u, 955km northwest of Pangai, Ha’apai, 985km northwest of Nuku’alofa and 1025km northwest of ‘Eua at 1:00pm this afternoon. On its current track, Tropical Cyclone Tino (Category 1) is moving southeast at the speed of 14 knots (28km/hr). The maximum winds near its center is about 40-45 knots (80-90km/hr) with momentary gusts up to 55-60 knots (110-120km/hr). On its current track, Tropical Cyclone “Tino” is expected to lie at about 465km west of Niuafo’ou at 7:00pm by this evening. A gale to storm force winds will affect the group by tomorrow morning.

For the Niuas:

Moderate to fresh north to nortwest winds 15-20 knots (30-40km/hr), becoming strong at times 25-30knots (50-60km/hr) then rapidly increasing to storm force winds 55 knots (110km/hr) by tonight with momentary gusts up to 70 knots (140km/hr). Cloudy becoming overcast with occasional rain, heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms. Possible flash flood in low lying areas due to heavy rain and heavy damaging swell. Very rough to high seas (6 to 9 meters). A heavy damaging northwesterly swell (more than 5 meters). Mariners of small fishing boats for the Niuas coastal waters are hereby advised not to go out to sea. Poor visibility in area of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

For Vava’u, Ha’apai, Tongatapu, ‘Eua, Tele-Ki-Tonga and Tele-Ki-Tokelau:

Moderate to fresh east to northeast winds 15-20 knots (30-40km/hr), becoming strong winds by tonight 25-30knots (50-60km/hr). Then rapidly increasing to storm force winds 55 knots (110km/hr) by tomorrow morning with momentary gusts up to 70 knots (140km/hr). Cloudy becoming overcast with occasional rain, possibly heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms. Possible flash flood in low lying areas due to heavy rain and heavy damaging swell. Very rough to high seas (6 to 9 meters). A heavy damaging northwesterly swell (more than 5 meters). Mariners of small fishing boats for these coastal waters are hereby advised not to go out to sea. Poor visibility in area of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Tide prediction

Low tide: 07:15pm (this evening)

High tide: 01:20am (early tomorrow morning)

The mean sea level pressure recorded at Fua’amotu airport at 3:00pm was 1000.2 millibars and the relative humidity was 89%.

The next tropical cyclone advisory on Tropical Cyclone “Tino” for Tonga will be issued about 06:00pm this evening.

