Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 06 for Tonga on Tropical Cyclone Ana (Category 2), 31 Jan 2021

ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 08:00PM SUNDAY 31 JANUARY 2021

TROPICAL CYCLONE ALERT FOR TONGA

WARNINGS:

A STORM ALERT REMAINS IN FORCE FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS.

A GALE ALERT REMAINS IN FORCE FOR THE ISLAND GROUPS AND COASTAL WATERS OF HAAPAI,

TONGATAPU AND EUA.

A STRONG WIND WARNING REMAINS IN FORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL AND SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN FORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN FORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA LAND AREAS.

SITUATION:

Tropical Cyclone ANA (Category 2) was located at latitude 18.8 South and longitude 178.6 East or about 695KM West Northwest of Nuku’alofa, 715KM West-Southwest of Niuafo’ou, 730km West Northwest of ‘Eua, 745km West of Pangai Ha’apai, 780KM West of Neiafu Vava’u, 875KM West Southwest of Niuatoputapu at 7:00pm this evening. Tropical Cyclone Ana (Cat 2) is moving South Southeast at about 7 knots (14km/hr). The maximum winds near its center is about 60 knots (120km/hr) with momentary gust of up to 80 knots (160km/hr). On its current track, it could bring destructive storm force winds to Tele-ki-Tonga and Tele-ki-Tokelau and damaging gale force winds to Haapai, Tongatapu and Eua groups by late Monday or early Tuesday. Associated strong winds, cloudy conditions with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorm continues to affect Tonga.

FOR THE NIUAS, VAVA’U, HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA:

North to Northeast winds 15-20 knots (30-40 km/hr), rising up to 25-30 knots (50 – 60km/hr) at times.

Cloudy and overcast at times with developing occasional rain, heavy at times that will cause flash flood in low lying areas.

Rough to very rough seas (up to 4 meters). A heavy damaging Northwesterly swell (up to 4 meters). Poor visibility in areas of heavy rain.

FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS:

East to Southeast winds 20-25 knots (40-50 km/hr) with momentary gusts up to 30-40 knots (60/80km/hr).

Rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy damaging Northwesterly swell (up to 4-6 meters).

TIDE PREDICTION FOR NUKU’ALOFA

HIGH TIDE : 09:40PM

LOW TIDE : 04:00AM (EARLY TOMORROW)

THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 08:00PM WAS 1006.6 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 96%. THE NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON TROPICAL CYCLONE ANA (CATEGORY 2) FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 02:00AM EARLY TOMORROW MORNING.

FCD: TTK/VF/VV/NH/FH/STP/=

CRS: FV/TT/=