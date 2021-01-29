Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 05 for Tonga on Tropical Depression 06F (TD06F), 29 Jan 2021

ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 02:00AM FRIDAY 29 JANUARY 2021

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 06F (TD06F).

WARNINGS:

A STORM WARNING PREVIOUSLY INFORCED FOR VAVA’U, HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS ARE NOW DOWNGRATE TO GALE WARNING.

A GALE WARNING PREVIOUSLY INFORCED FOR THE NIUAS LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS IS NOW DOWNGRATE TO STRONG WIND WARNING AND REMAINS INFORCE FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA LAND AREAS.

A HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL AND SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

SITUATION:

Tropical Depression 06F was located at about 20.7° South, 176.8° West or about 175KM West Northwest of Tongatapu, 210KM West Northwest of ‘Eua, 275KM West Southwest of Ha’apai, 370KM Southwest of Vava’u, 585KM South Southwest of Niuafo’ou, 615KM South Southwest of Niuatoputapu at 1am this morning. TD06F is expected to move Southeast about 21knots (42km/hrs) towards the group by this morning. Associated gale to strong winds, cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms will affect the group by today.

FOR VAVA’U, HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA:

North to Northeast 20-25 knots (40-50 km/hr), rising up to 30-40 knots (60-80 km/hr) at times this morning with momentary gust up to 45 knots (90km/hr) at times.

Cloudy and overcast with heavy occasional rain and thunderstorms that will cause flash flood in low lying areas.

Rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy Northwesterly damaging swell (up to 4 meters). Poor visibility in areas of heavy rain.

FOR THE NIUAS:

West to Northwesterly winds 20-25 knots (40-50KM/HR), rising up to 30 knots (60KM/HR) at times.

Cloudy and overcast with heavy occasional rain and isolated thunderstorm that will cause flash flood in low lying areas.

Rough to very rough seas (up to 4 meters). A heavy Northwesterly damaging swell (up to 4 meters). Poor visibility in areas of heavy rain.

FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS:

East to Northeast winds 20-25 knots (40-50 km/hr), rising up to 30-35 knots (60-70km/hr) at times with momentary gust up to 45 knots (90-km/hr) at times. Rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy Northerly damaging swell (up to 4 meters). Poor visibility in areas of heavy rain.

TIDE PREDICTION

HIGH TIDE : 08:00AM (THIS MORNING)

LOW TIDE : 01:50PM (THIS AFTERNOON)

THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 02:00AM WAS 1002.1 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 96%. THE NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON TROPICAL DEPRESSION 06F (TD06F) FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 05:00AM THIS MORNING.

FCD: OF/GV/SP/STP/VV/=

CRS: ST/TT/=