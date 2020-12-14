Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 05 for Tonga on Tropical Cyclone Depression 03F (07:00AM, 14 December 2020)

TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY NUMBER 05 FOR TONGA ON TROPICAL DEPRESSION 03F ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 07:00AM MONDAY 14 DECEMBER 2020

TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING

WARNINGS: A GALE AND HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL WARNINGS REMAINS INFORCE FOR VAVA’U, HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA LAND AREAS & COASTAL WATERS.

A STRONG WIND WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR THE NIUAS LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS , TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY IS NOW INFORCE FOR THE NIUAS LAND AREAS BUT STILL REMAINS INFORCE FOR VAVA’U AND HA’APAI LAND AREAS

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

AN EXTREME HIGH TIDE ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

SITUATION:

Tropical Depression 03F was located at about 17.6° South, 173.4° West or about 130KM North- Northeast of Neiafu Vava’u, 190KM South of Niuatoputapu, 260KM North- Northeast of Pangai Ha’apai, 325KM Southeast of Niuafo’ou, 430KM North-Northeast of Nuku’alofa and 450KM North-Northeast of ‘Eua at 6:00am this morning. This system is moving South-Southwest at about 10 knots (20km/hr). TD03F is expected to move Southwestwards towards the Vava’u group today. Associated strong to gale force winds, cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms will affect whole of the group today.

FOR VAVA’U AND HA’APAI:

Fresh to Strong East to Southeast winds 20-30knots(40-60km/hr), with momentary gusts of up to gale force winds 34-47 knots (68-94 km/hr). Cloudy and overcast with heavy occasional rain and thunderstorms. Rough to very rough seas (up to 4 metres). A heavy damaging Easterly swell (up to 4 metres).

FOR TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA:

Fresh to strong East to Southeast winds 20-30knots (40-60km/hr), with momentary gusts of up to gale force winds 34-47 knots (68-94 km/hr) by mid-day. Become cloudy by noon with occasional showers, heavy at times. Rough to very rough seas (up to 4 metres). A heavy damaging Easterly swell (up to 4 metres).

FOR THE NIUAS:

Moderate to Fresh West to Northwest winds 15-25knots (30-50km/hr). Become strong at times up to 30knots (60km/hr).

Cloudy with heavy occasional rain especially Niuatoputapu and thunderstorms and Niuafo’ou later this afternoon.

Moderate to rough seas (up to 3 meters). A moderate Southeasterly Swell (up to 3 metres).

FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS:

East to Southeasterly winds 15-25knots(30-50km/hr), rising up to 30-35knots(60-70km/hr) at times by morning. Rough seas (up to 3.5 metres). A moderate Easterly swell (up to 3 metres).

TIDE PREDICTION

HIGH TIDE : 06:50AM

LOW TIDE : 12:45PM

THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 04:00AM WAS 1010.0 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 90%. THE NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON TROPICAL DEPRESSION 03F FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 10:00AM THIS MORNING.

FCD: LF/VF/STP/= CRS: FL/=