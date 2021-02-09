Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 04 for Tonga on Tropical Depression 09F (TD09F), 9 Feb 2021

ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 03:00PM TUESDAY 09 FEBRUARY 2021

TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING

WARNINGS:

A GALE WARNING REMAINS IN FORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL WARNING REMAINS IN FORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY REMAIN IN FORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA LAND AREAS.

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN FORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

SITUATION:

Tropical Depression 09F was located at about 19.9° South, 178.9° West or about 420KM West Northwest Nuku’alofa, 450KM West Northwest of ‘Eua, 485KM West of Pangai Ha’apai, 545KM West Southwest of Neiafu Vava’u, 600KM Southwest of Niuafo’ou, 710KM Southwest of Niuatoputapu at 2:00pm this afternoon.TD09F is moving at a speed of 10knots (20km/hr) and is expected to lie at about 360km West of Nuku’alofa at 7:00pm this evening. Associated strong to gale force winds, cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms continues to affect the group by today and tomorrow.

FOR THE NIUAS, VAVA’U, HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA:

North to Northeasterly winds 25-30 knots (50-60km/hr), with momentary gust up to gale force winds 40-45 knots (80-90km/hr) at times.

Mostly cloudy and overcast with occasional rain, heavy at times that will cause flash flood in low lying areas.

Rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy damaging Northerly swell (up to 5 meters).

Poor visibility in area of heavy rain.

FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS:

East to Northeasterly winds 20-25 knots (40-50km/hr), rising up to 30knots (60km/hr) and then momentary gust up to gale force winds 35-40 knots (70-80km/hr) at times this evening. Rough to Very rough seas (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy damaging Northerly swell (up to 5 meters).

TIDE PREDICTION FOR NUKU’ALOFA

HIGH TIDE : 05:30PM

LOW TIDE : 12:10AM (MID-NIGHT TONIGHT)

THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 03:00PM WAS 1007.1 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 96%.THE NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON TROPICAL DEPRESSION 09F (TD09F) FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 06:00PM THIS EVENING.

FCD: VF/STP/VV/SV/ML/SIV/= CRS: ST/UV/FL/=