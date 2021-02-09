Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 03 for Tonga on Tropical Depression 09F (TD09F), 9 Feb 2021

ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 12:00PM TUESDAY 09 FEBRUARY 2021

TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING

WARNINGS:

A GALE WARNING REMAINS IN FORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL WARNING REMAINS IN FORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY REMAIN IN FORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA LAND AREAS.

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN FORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

SITUATION:

Tropical Depression 09F is lies to the West of Ha’apai or about 430KM Northwest Nuku’alofa, 470KM Northwest of ‘Eua, 475KM West of Pangai Ha’apai, 520KM West of Neiafu Vava’u, 550KM Southwest of Niuafo’ou, 665KM Southwest of Niuatoputapu at 11:00am today.TD09F is moving at a speed of 15knots (30km/hr) and is expected to lie at about 380km West Northwest of Nuku’alofa at 4:00pm this afternoon. Associated strong to gale force winds, cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms continues to affect the group by today and tomorrow.

FOR THE NIUAS, VAVA’U, HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA:

North to Northeasterly winds 25-30 knots (50-60km/hr), with momentary gust up to gale force winds 35-40 knots (70-80km/hr) at times.

Mostly cloudy and overcast with occasional rain, heavy at times that will cause flash flood in low lying areas.

Rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy damaging Northerly swell (up to 5 meters).

Poor visibility in area of heavy rain.

FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS:

East to Northeasterly winds 20-25 knots (40-50km/hr), rising up to 30knots (60km/hr) and then momentary gust up to gale force winds 35-40 knots (70-80km/hr) at times this evening. Rough to Very rough seas (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy damaging Northerly swell (up to 5 meters)

TIDE PREDICTION FOR NUKU’ALOFA

HIGH TIDE : 05:30PM

LOW TIDE : 12:10AM (MID-NIGHT)

THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 12:00PM WAS 1008.9 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 90%.THE NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON TROPICAL DEPRESSION 09F (TD09F) FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 03:00PM THIS AFTERNOON.

FCD: VF/STP/VV/SV/ML/SIV/= CRS: ST/UV/FL/=