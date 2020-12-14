Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 03 for Tonga on Tropical Cyclone Depression 03F (10:00PM, 14 December 2020)

TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY NUMBER 03 FOR TONGA ON TROPICAL DEPRESSION 03F ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 01:00AM MONDAY 14 DECEMBER 2020

TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING

WARNINGS:

A GALE AND HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL WARNINGS REMAINS INFORCE FOR VAVA’U, HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA LAND AREAS & COASTAL WATERS.

A STRONG WIND WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR THE NIUAS LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS , TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR VAVA’U AND HA’APAI LAND AREAS

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

AN EXTREME HIGH TIDE ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

SITUATION:

Tropical Depression 03F was located at about 16.8° South, 172.9° West or about 205KM East-Southeast of Niuatoputapu, 275KM Northeast of Neiafu Vava’u, 400KM East- Southeast of Niuafo’ou, 365KM North- Northeast of Pangai Ha’apai, 535KM North-Northeast of Nuku’alofa and 550KM North-Northeast of ‘Eua at 11:00pm last night. This system is moving West Southwest at about 10 knots (20km/hr). TD03F is expected to move Southwestwards towards the Vava’u group today. Associated strong to gale force winds, cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms will affect Vava’u, Ha’apai, Tongatapu and ‘Eua today. FOR VAVA’U AND HA’APAI: Fresh to Strong East to Northeast winds 20-30knots(40-60km/hr), with momentary gusts of up to gale force winds 34-47 knots (68-94 km/hr). Cloudy and overcast with heavy occasional rain and thunderstorms. Rough to very rough seas (up to 4 metres). A heavy damaging Easterly swell (up to 4 metres).

FOR TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA:

Fresh to strong East to Southeast winds 20-30knots (40-60km/hr), with momentary gusts of up to gale force winds 34-47 knots (68-94 km/hr) by mid-day. Become cloudy this morning with occasional showers, heavy at times. Rough to very rough seas (up to 4 metres). A heavy damaging Easterly swell (up to 4 metres).FOR THE NIUAS: Moderate to Fresh West to Southwest winds 15-20knots(30-40km/hr). Tending Northwesterly strong winds 25knots (50km/hr) by morning. Cloudy with heavy occasional rain especially Niuatoputapu and thunderstorms. Moderate to rough seas (up to 3 meters). A moderate Southeasterly Swell (up to 3 metres)

FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS:

East to Southeasterly winds 15-25knots(30-50km/hr), rising up to 30-35knots(60-70km/hr) at times by morning. Rough seas (up to 3.5 metres). A moderate Easterly swell (up to 3 metres).

TIDE PREDICTION

HIGH TIDE : 06:50AM

LOW TIDE : 12:45PM

THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 01:00AM WAS 1010.8 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 91%. THE NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON TROPICAL DEPRESSION 03F FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 04:00AM THIS MORNING.

