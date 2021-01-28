Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 02 for Tonga on Tropical Depression 06F (TD06F), 28 Jan 2021

ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 5:00PM THURSDAY 28 JANUARY 2021

WARNINGS:

A STORM WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR VAVA’U, HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS AND THE NIUAS, TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS A GALE WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR THE NIUAS LAND AREAS.

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA LAND AREAS.

A HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL AND SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA.

SITUATION:

Tropical Depression 06F was located at about 19.0° South, 178.7° West or about 480KM West Northwest of Tongatapu, 505KM West Northwest of Ha’apai, 515KM Southwest of Niuafo’ou, 515KM Northwest of ‘Eua , 535KM West of Vava’u, 645KM West Southwest of Niuatoputapu at 4pm today. TD06F is expected to move South Southeast towards the group by tonight to early tomorrow morning. Associated gale to storm force winds, cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms will affect the group by today and tomorrow.

FOR VAVA’U, HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA:

North to Northeast 20-25 knots (40-50 km/hr), rising up to 30-40 knots (60-80 km/hr) at times this afternoon to mid-night with momentary gust up to 45-50 knots (90-100km/hr) at times.

Cloudy and overcast most of today with heavy occasional rain and thunderstorms that will cause flash flood in low lying areas.

Rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy Northwesterly damaging swell (up to 4 meters). Poor visibility in areas of heavy rain.

FOR THE NIUAS:

North to Northwesterly winds 20-25 knots (40-50KM/HR), rising up to 30-35 knots (60-70KM/HR) at times.

Mostly cloudy and overcast with heavy occasional rain and isolated thunderstorm that will cause flash flood in low lying areas.

Rough to very rough seas (up to 4 meters). A heavy Northwesterly damaging swell (up to 4 meters). Poor visibility in areas of heavy rain.

FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS:

East to Northeast winds 20-25 knots (40-50 km/hr), rising up to 30-40 knots (60-80km/hr) at times with momentary gust up to 45-50 knots (90-100km/hr) at times. Rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy Northerly swell (up to 4 meters).

TIDE PREDICTION

LOW TIDE : 01:50AM (TOMORROW)

HIGH TIDE : 08:00AM (TOMORROW)

THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 05:00PM WAS 1004.2 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 97%. THE NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON TROPICAL DEPRESSION 06F (TD06F) FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 08:00PM THIS EVENING.