Tropical cyclone advisory number 01 for Tonga on tropical depression (TD) 04F issued from the Fua’amotu Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre at 12:00pm Thursday 16 January 2020

A tropical cyclone alert is now in force for Tonga.

Warnings:

A gale warning is now in force for the Niuas land areas and coastal waters

A heavy rain warning and flash flood advisory remain in force for the Niuas land areas.

A heavy damaging swell and small craft advisory remains in force for the Niuas coastal waters.

Situation:

Tropical depression 04F was located near latitude 12.9 south, longitude 173.1 east or about, 1250km west northwest of Niuafo’ou, 1455km west northwest of Niuatoputapu, 1525km west northwest of Neiafu, Vava’u, 1545km west northwest of Pangai, Ha’apai, 1550km northwest of Nuku’alofa and 1585km northwest of ‘Eua at 07:00am this morning. On its current track, tropical drepession 04F is moving east at the speed of 10 knots (20km/hr). The maximum winds near its center is about 25-30 knots (50-60km/hr). On its current track, TD04F is expected to lie at about 580km west of Niuafo’ou by 1:00pm tomorrow afternoon. Strong, to gale force, winds may affect the Niuas in the next 24 to 48 hours.

For the Niuas:

Light to moderate north to northeasterly winds 10-15 knots (20-30km/hr), becoming strong by tomorrow morning 25-30knots (50-60km/hr), then gradually increase to gale force winds 35-45 knots (70-90km/hr) by tomorrow night. Mostly cloudy and overcast with occasional rain, heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms. Possible flash flood in low lying areas due to heavy rain. Rough, to very rough, seas (2 to 6 meters). A moderate, to heavy, damaging northerly swell (2 to 4 meters). Mariners of small fishing boats for the Niuas coastal waters are hereby advised not to go out to sea. Poor visibility in area of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

for Ha’apai and Vava’u:

Light to moderate east to northeast winds 10-15 knots (20-30km/hr), rising up to 20 knots at times (40km/hr). Cloudy periods with occasional showers. Moderate seas (Up to 2 meters). A moderate easterly swell (Up to 2 meters).

For Tongatapu, ‘Eua, Tele-Ki-Tonga and Tele-Ki-Tokelau:

Light, to moderate, east to southeast winds 10-15 knots (20-30km/hr), rising up to 20 knots at times (40km/hr). Cloudy periods with scattered showers. Moderate seas (Up to 2 meters). A moderate easterly swell (Up to 2 meters).

Tide prediction

High tide: 12:05pm (Midday)

Low tide: 06:15pm (This evening)

The mean sea level pressure recorded at Fua’amotu airport at 12:00pm was 1005.3 millibars and the relative humidity was 77 percent. The next tropical cyclone warning on tropical depression (TD) 04F for Tonga will be issued about 6:00pm this evening.