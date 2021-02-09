Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 01 for Tonga on Tropical Depression 09F (TD09F), 9 Feb 2021

ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 06:00AM TUESDAY 09 FEBRUARY 2021

TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING

WARNINGS:

A GALE WARNING IS NOW INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS. A HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL WARNING IS NOW INFORCED FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY REMAIN INFORCED FOR ALL OF TONGA LAND AREAS.

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCED FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

SITUATION:

Tropical Depression 09F has developed to the West of the Niuas and it was located at 420KM West Southwest of Niuafo’ou, 605KM West of Niuatoputapu,620KM West Northwest of Vava’u, 640KM Northwest of Ha’apai, 670KM Northwest Nuku’alofa, 710KM Northwest of ‘Eua at 1:00am this morning. TD09F is expected to move South to the West of the group by today and tomorrow . Associated strong to gale force winds, cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms will affect the group by today and tomorrow.

FOR THE NIUAS, VAVA’U, HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA:

North to Northeasterly winds 25-30 knots (50-60km/hr), with momentary gust up to gale force winds 35-40 knots (70-80km/hr) at times.

Mostly cloudy and overcast with occasional rain, heavy at times that will cause flash flood in low lying areas.

Rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy damaging Northerly swell (up to 5 meters).

Poor visibility in area of heavy rain.

FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS:

North to Northeasterly winds 20-25 knots (50-60km/hr), rising up to 30knots (60km/hr) and then momentary gust up to gale force winds 35-40 knots (70-80km/hr) at times this evening. Rough to Very rough seas (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy damaging Northerly swell (up to 5 meters)

TIDE PREDICTION FOR NUKU’ALOFA

LOW TIDE : 11:20AM

HIGH TIDE : 05:30PM

THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 06:00AM WAS 1008.6 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 97%. THIS WILL BE THE LAST TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY FOR TONGA ON TROPICAL CYCLONE ANA (CATEGORY 1). THE NEXT ROUTINE WEATHER BULLETIN WILL BE ISSUED AT 09:00AM THIS MORNING.

FCD: GV/PK= CRS: FV=