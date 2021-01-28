Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 01 for Tonga on Tropical Depression 06F (TD06F), 28 Jan 2021

ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 2:00PM THURSDAY 28 JANUARY 2021

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 06F (TD06F).

WARNINGS:

A STORM WARNING IS NOW INFORCE FOR VAVA’U, HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS AND THE NIUAS COASTAL WATERS

A GALE WARNING IS NOW INFORCE THE NIUAS LAND AREAS.

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA LAND AREAS.

A HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL AND SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA.

SITUATION:

Tropical Depression 06F has developed to the West of the group and it was located at 510KM West Northwest of Tongatapu, 520KM Southwest of Niuafo’ou, 535KM West Northwest of Ha’apai, 560KM West of Vava’u, 660KM West Southwest of Niuatoputapu at 12pm today. TD06F is expected to move South Southeastwards towards the group by tonight to early tomorrow morning. Associated strong to storm force winds, cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms will affect the group by today and tomorrow.

FOR VAVA’U, HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA:

North to Northeast 20-25 knots (40-50 km/hr), rising up to 30-40 knots (60-80 km/hr) at times later this afternoon to mid-night with momentary gust up to 45-50 knots (90-100km/hr) at times.

Cloudy and overcast most of today with heavy occasional rain and thunderstorms that will cause flash flood in low lying areas.

Rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy Northwesterly damaging swell (up to 4 meters). Poor visibility in areas of heavy rain.

FOR THE NIUAS:

North to Northwesterly winds 20-25 knots (40-50KM/HR), rising up to 30-35 knots (60-70KM/HR) at times. Mostly cloudy and overcast with heavy occasional rain and isolated thunderstorm that will cause flash flood in low lying areas.

Rough to very rough seas (up to 4 meters). A heavy Northwesterly damaging swell (up to 4 meters). Poor visibility in areas of heavy rain.

FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS:

East to Northeast winds 20-25 knots (40-50 km/hr), rising up to 30-40 knots (60-80km/hr) at times with momentary gust up to 45-50 knots (90-100km/hr) at times. Rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy Northerly swell (up to 4 meters).

TIDE PREDICTION FOR NUKU’ALOFA

HIGH TIDE : 07:20PM

LOW TIDE : 01:50AM (EARLY TOMORROW MORNING)

THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 02:00PM WAS 1005.3 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 89%. THE NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON TROPICAL DEPRESSION 06F (TD06F) FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 07:00PM THIS EVENING.

FCD: TTK/VF/PK/NH/ML/SIV/=

CRS: UV/=