Tracking internally displaced people in Tonga

The eruption of the Hunga Tonga- Hunga Ha'apai volcano and tsunamis in Tonga on Jan.15 displaced many families from their homes and has seriously impacted the lives of all Tongans over the last month.

Laptops, tablets and other IT equipment was handed over to the National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) in Tonga to help with data collection of displaced people during disasters this week. The equipment and software is a gift from the IOM (International Organisation for Migration). It will be used to not only to monitor the status of families and individuals displaced by the volcanic eruption/tsunami but to also collect data on displaced people after future disasters such as cyclones or heavy flooding.