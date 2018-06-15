15 Jun 2018

Tongan Deputy PM surveys Cyclone Gita recovery with ADF

Report
from Government of Tonga
Published on 15 Jun 2018 View Original

15th June, 2018 Deputy Prime Minister of Tonga, the Hon Semisi Sika and other senior government representatives, have surveyed areas of Tongatapu and ‘Eua damaged by Tropical Cyclone Gita earlier this year with the Australian Defence Force. Two helicopters from HMAS Adelaide transported Deputy Prime Semisi Sika, Lord Speaker Fakafanua, Disaster Management Minister Poasi Tei and MP for ‘Eua Tevita Lavemaauover the islands to inspect recovery progress from the air.

HMAS Adelaide is alongside Vuna Wharf in Nuku’alofa for Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2018 (IPE), one of the Australian Defence Force’s most significant regional engagement activities. IPE is focussed on enhancing existing joint capability through bilateral training and engagement activities with Australia’s regional partners.

Captain Jim Hutton of the Royal Australian Navy joined the survey flight and said the damage caused on Tongatapu and the neighbouring island of ‘Eua was clear evidence that regional partnerships were vital during natural disasters.

“Tropical Cyclone Gita was last season’s most severe cyclone in the South Pacific. The fact that so many people lost their homes or crops here in Tonga is truly saddening.”

“The Australian Government was able to provide emergency supplies via the Royal Australian Air Force the day after Gita made landfall, delivering life-saving equipment, emergency shelters, and kitchen and hygiene kits.”

“Our ability to respond so quickly during natural disasters is borne from our long history of working together and continuing to engage through activities like Indo-Pacific Endeavour.”

Australian High Commissioner to Tonga Andrew Ford said “Australia has provided $14 million in assistance and support to help the people of Tonga recover and rebuild following Cyclone Gita.”

“Today’s survey flight allowed senior Tongan government ministers to survey the damage and recovery on ‘Eua for the first time since the cyclone.”

Australian High Commission, Nuku’alofa
Private Bag 35, Nuku’alofa, Kingdom of Tonga
Telephone: (676) 20400 Facsimile: (676) 23243
Search for us on Facebook: Australia in Tonga

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.